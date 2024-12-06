Netflix viewers praise Megan Fox sci-fi flop that was panned by critics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A sci-fi horror film starring Megan Fox is being praised by Netflix viewers after it arrived on the platform, despite being panned by critics upon its initial release.

Subservience was released on Netflix on 5 December after being screened in cinemas in September. It sees Fox play an android, called Alice, who gains sentience and becomes hostile to the family she is serving.

The film, directed by SK Dale also stars Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, Jude Allen Greenstein, and Andrew Whipp, with an original screenplay by Will Honley and April Maguire. It marks Fox’s first role since Expend4bles in 2023.

Critics weren’t too kind to the film when it was released in September; it currently has a 48 per cent critics’ score on film ratings site Rotten Tomatoes. Cinema audiences weren’t too impressed either, giving it just a 56 per cent approval rating.

However, it appears to have found a fanbase on Netflix, with viewers who have watched the film heaping praise on Fox’s performance.

One fan said on X/Twitter: “When this movie first came out people made fun of Megan Fox saying ‘she finally has a role where she can show off her real personality’ and honestly she was the only good thing about this movie and it worked for her. This is like M3GAN for adults.”

A second person added: “Just finished watching Subservience, not a bad movie! I generally think this could be our future.”

“This Subservience movie on Netflix is so good,” wrote another fan.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old actor was asked to share her advice for single women during an interview with E! News on 13 April, while at the 2024 Revolve Festival.

Although she said she wasn’t the “best person” to give advice about being single, Fox still shared what she believes women could focus on instead of dating this summer.

“My advice is just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she said. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

The Jennifer’s Body star, who is expecting a child with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, hilariously doubled down on why women should focus on themselves. “All [boys] are going to do is drain you,” she added. “Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

She also shared a video of the interview to her own Instagram, along with the caption: “Life advice from a relationship expert.”