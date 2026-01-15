Matthew McConaughey trademarks iconic catchphrase in war on AI deepfakes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew McConaughey has filed to trademark his signature catchphrase “alright, alright, alright” in a fight against artificial-intelligence deepfakes.

The actor, 56, recently secured eight trademarks to protect his likeness from unauthorized AI misuse, including his voice, his smile, and the famous phrase, which he first improvised in Richard Linklater’s 1993 comedy Dazed and Confused.

“The mark consists of a man saying ‘ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT,’ wherein the first syllable of the first two words is at a lower pitch than the second syllable, and the first syllable of the last word is at a higher pitch than the second syllable,” the trademark registration stated, according to Variety.

Attorneys for the entertainment law firm Yorn Levine, representing McConaughey, applied for the protection in December 2023, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the trademark in December 2025.

The eight trademarks approved over the last few months included several pieces of audio, including a clip of the Oscar winner saying, “Just keep livin’, right? I mean, what are we gonna do?” Other trademarks included a three-second clip of him sitting in front of a Christmas tree and a seven-second video of him standing on a porch.

open image in gallery Matthew McConaughey has trademarked his iconic phrase 'alright, alright, alright' to prevent artificial intelligence from misusing his likeness ( Getty )

open image in gallery The actor first coined the phrase during his performance in 1993 coming-of-age comedy ‘Dazed and Confused’ ( YouTube / Universal )

While state consumer protection laws already protect celebrities from having their likeness replicated to sell products, McConaughey’s trademark strategy means that the Interstellar actor will now have grounds to sue in federal court over general “misuse” on the internet, even if misleading AI videos using his image are not explicitly selling anything.

Yorn Levine lawyer Jonathan Pollack told Variety, “In a world where we’re watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court.”

McConaughey told the Wall Street Journal: “My team and I want to know that when my voice or likeness is ever used, it’s because I approved and signed off on it. We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world.”

The actor previously signed off on AI replicating his voice for the sake of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin’. In November, he partnered with AI audio company ElevenLabs to create a synthetic version of his voice to read out a Spanish-language audio version of his weekly newsletter.

Celebrities like McConaughey are not the only ones seeking to limit AI misuse. As AI like Elon Musk’s in-house tool Grok is being used to create sexually explicit images without people’s consent, politicians, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are working to pass legislation to ban the deepfakes.