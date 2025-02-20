Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew Lawrence has recalled the time his H-E Double Hockey Sticks co-star Gabrielle Union “reported” him to the film’s director and studio after he refused to rehearse a scene.

The former child actor, now 45, starred alongside Union in Disney Channel’s 1999 sports comedy about a hot shot hockey player, Dave (Lawrence), who sells his soul to the devil’s apprentice (Will Friedle) so that his team will win the Stanley Cup. Union portrayed Dave’s guardian angel, Gabrielle.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Magical Rewind podcast, which he co-hosts with Friedle and Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan, Lawrence recounted the on-set incident.

“[Union] wanted to rehearse and I was like, ‘No, I'm good,’” the Mrs. Doubtfire actor recounted, explaining that “at that point in my mind, I really loved memorizing the lines, knowing all the beats, but hated running it, because it felt like it took all the freshness out of it. Especially with comedy.”

“And she got angry and went and reported me to the director and the studio,” he said.

Lawrence said that was the only time in his career “where I was called into the office for something I did on set. And I had no clue.”

Matthew Lawrence and Gabrielle Union co-starred in the 1999 sports comedy ‘H-E Double Hockey Sticks’ ( Getty Images )

“Usually I'm like the advocate and I'm fighting for kids and like, you know, women's rights,” he said.

He remembered the studio heads asking about why he had turned down Union’s request to run the scene.

“I’m like, ‘Oh God, I just I wanted to keep it fresh!’” Lawrence recalled. “I was embarrassed.”

The Independent has contacted Union’s representatives for comment.

Lawrence emphasized that the point of his story was not to rehash old disagreements but instead to highlight Union’s ability to stand up for herself from the very beginning — well before she became a big star with Bring It On.

“I remember the same thing,” Friedle, 48, concurred. “I remember people saying, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be — she’s gonna be huge. Like on the set, people were like, ‘She’s gonna be big.’”

In 2000, Union, 52, landed her breakout role in the classic sports comedy Bring It On. She has since gone on to star in major films including Bad Boys 2 (2003), Good Deeds (2012), The Inspection (2022), and Space Cadet (2024).

Meanwhile, Lawrence, who starred in the seminal seven-season sitcom Boy Meets World, has featured in 2002’s The Hot Chick and Marry Christmas (2024), as well as a handful of Melissa & Joey episodes.