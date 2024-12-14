Surprise ex-Marvel star returning to MCU in new Avengers film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The forthcoming Avengers film is bringing back yet another unexpected star to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hot on the heels of the revelation that former Captain America actor Chris Evans will show up in some form in Avengers; Doomsday, it’s been reported that Hayley Atwell, who plays his love interest Peggy Carter, will also be in the film.

Their appearance in the sequel might upset purists, who believed their story came to a perfect conclusion with the most recent Avengers film, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. According to Deadline, the pair were set to return in a standalone Marvel film, but bosses were unable to pin down a story.

Instead, they’ll show up in Doomsday’s ensemble, which includes fellow returning star Robert Downey Jr, the former Iron Man actor who this time around will play Doctor Doom, the film’s primary villain.

The return of actors to the franchise as new characters has been made possible by the introduction of the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring characters, old and new.

But while a contingent of fans are excited about seeing the stars on-screen once again, there are many who believe the casting reeks of desperation after a slew of failures for Marvel.

Atwell, whose Marvel character had her own ABC series that ran for two seasons, last appeared as a variant of Peggy Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but was swiftly killed off.

In 2023, she told The Independent of her brief appearance in the 2022 sequel: “It was definitely not the trajectory that I see for Peggy.”

Hayley Atwell as British agent Peggy Carter

Avengers: Doomsday will bring back several familiar faces, but Downey Jr’s casting as Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom led to consternation among many dedicated fans.

It’s believed the idea to bring him back as a different character was thought up after the axing of Jonathan Majors from the MCU; his character Kang the Destroyer was originally meant to be the primary villain in the forthcoming Avengers film.

While the announcement at Comic-Con in San Diego back in July was met with a rapturous response initially, the response online was much more lukewarm.

Some called it a “desperate move” to revive what they believe to be a flagging franchise, while others were merely frustrated that Downey Jr is returning to the MCU after winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in 2026.