Star Wars icon Mark Hamill suffered an unfortunate outfit mishap on Sunday (16 February) when his trousers fell down while presenting the Best Film award at the Baftas.

Hamill, 73, was presenting the final award of the night, which the Vatican-thriller Conclave won.

Before the main award was announced, Hamill made his way onto the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall to introduce the nominees.

However, when standing at the lectern the actor appeared to have trouble with his outfit and had to pull his trousers up after they slipped from his waist.

According to The Sun, a source from the front row said: “'All the big stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody would have seen it from their angle. Most guests looked horrified but said nothing.”

The source added: “They were turning to each other wide-eyed as if to say, did that just happen?”

open image in gallery Mark Hamill at the 2025 Bafta awards ( BBC/Bafta )

Hamill, though, handled the situation like a pro and didn’t once pause his speech, despite the mishap.

The Batman: The Animated Series actor began by saying: “If you're in the room like me, you must love film - so what makes us love cinema so much that we're all gathered here to celebrate tonight. For me, it's that films create worlds so vivid and stories so powerful that we lose ourselves completely.”

As he reached the end of his sentence, Hamill became alarmed and had to reach down to grab his trousers and pull them back up before anyone noticed.

As he made himself presentable again, he continued: “They create immersive cinematic landscapes that feel live whether they're set here in London or anywhere you imagine they can take you.”

Thankfully for Hamill, the rest of his appearance did not include any more wardrobe malfunctions.

open image in gallery Mark Hamill readjusts his trousers after an embarrassing moment at the Baftas ( BBC/Bafta )

Conclave won the joint most awards on the night with Edward Berger’s film also claiming the prizes for Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.

The Brutalist also won four awards with Adrien Brody being named as Best Actor and Brady Corbet winning Best Director. The epic also won Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

Meanwhile, Best Actress went to Mikey Madison for her performance in Anora, as a stripper who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Zoe Saldaña was awarded Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.