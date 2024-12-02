Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Margot Robbie has revealed a previously unknown detail about her nude scene in Martin Scorsese film The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Australian actor starred in the 2013 release, which paid off her mother’s mortgage, as Naomi, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

Robbie has been opening up about the film considered her breakout, and which kicked off a high-profile film career that has seen her star in movies ranging from Suicide Squad to Barbie and Babylon, a box office flop whose frosty reception left her confused.

One scene in The Wolf of Wall Street shows Naomi and Jordan, early on in their relationship, having sex, before which Naomi seduces him by walking into the room wearing nothing but stockings and heels.

According to Robbie, the decision for Naomi to be fully nude in this scene was her own idea; in that moment, she believed the character would naturally be wearing no clothing.

Speaking on the podcast Talking Pictures, Robbie said: “That’s not what she would do in that scene. The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked – that’s the card she’s playing.”

The actor previously said she was so nervous shooting the scene that she “had a couple of shots of tequila” beforehand.

“ I was nervous – very, very nervous,” Robbie said during a Bafta event in 2022.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film.’ It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo and everything.

“And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar’.”

Margot Robbie in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Robbie has previously spoken about her mother coming to her aid when she experienced one of her “lowest moments” after her Wolf of Wall Street fame. She was only 23 at the time.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mum, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,’” the actor recalled in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.

“And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”