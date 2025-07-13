Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin has compared Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza to his Princess Bride hero’s so-called “revenge business.”

Patinkin, 72, is best known for his role in the 1987 family classic as Spanish swordsman Inigo Montoya, whose life’s mission is to avenge the murder of his father by Count Tyrone Rugen. Montoya repeatedly tells his perceived enemies in the comedy: “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

But in a new interview with The New York Times, the Yentl actor was very serious as he quoted another of his character’s lines: “I have been in the revenge business so long. Now that it’s over, I do not know what to do with the rest of my life.”

Likening Montoya’s vengeful mindset to that of Israel’s policies, Patinkin called on his fellow Jews to “consider what this man Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government is doing to the Jewish people all over the world.”

“They are endangering not only the State of Israel, which I care deeply about and want to exist, but endangering the Jewish population all over the world,” he continued.

open image in gallery Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya in ‘The Princess Bride' ( Fox )

open image in gallery Mandy Patinkin (right) has been married to his wife, Kathryn Grody, since 1980 ( Getty )

“To watch what is happening, for the Jewish people to allow this to happen to children and civilians of all ages in Gaza, for whatever reason, is unconscionable and unthinkable,” he added.

“And I ask you Jews, everywhere, all over the world, to spend some time alone and think, Is this acceptable and sustainable? How could it be done to you and your ancestors and you turn around and you do it to someone else?”

Patinkin was joined by his wife of 45 years, Kathryn Grody, who also condemned the actions of Israel.

“I hate the way some people are using antisemitism as a claim for anybody that is critical about a certain policy,” the Lemon Sisters actor said. “As far as I am concerned, compassion for every person in Gaza is very Jewish.”

Grody further stressed: “And the fact that I abhor the policies of [Netanyahu] does not mean that I’m a self-hating Jew or I’m antisemitic.

“I feel the behavior, the politics of what he’s doing, is the worst thing for Jewish people. It’s like lighting a candle for anybody that has any antisemitic feelings,” she said before growing emotional. “I really feel deeply troubled and horrified by what is happening in my name.”

Since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and roughly 250 people taken as hostages, Israel has continued its attack on Gaza. So far, more than 58,000 people in Gaza have been killed.

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including four children, officials in Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital said. Meanwhile, more than 20 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza this month.