Toby Stephens shares details of mother Maggie Smith’s final moments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maggie Smith’s son Toby Stephens has opened up about the final weeks of the acclaimed actor’s life.

Stephens and his brother Chris Larkin announced their mother, who was best known for her prominent roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, had died “peacefully” in hospital in September last year.

Smith’s health was in decline for the final two years of her life and by 2023, the Oscar-winning actor had stopped working altogether.

Speaking to The Times, Stephens revealed he wasn’t in the UK when his mother died because he’d been offered a role in the New Zealand horror film Marama, which was shooting at the time.

Smith encouraged her son to take the role despite her health troubles.

“She was in hospital. She was supposed to be coming out, but the last two years of her life had been a decline: she would get worse, then she would get better, then she would get worse,” he explained.

“So I said, ‘Look I’ve got this film,’ and before I could even ask her, she said, ‘Go do it. God, you don’t want to hang round here, I’m fine.’”

open image in gallery Toby Stephens has opened up about his mother Maggie Smith's final moments ( Getty )

When Stephens arrived in New Zealand, however, the hospital staff informed him that his mother’s condition would not improve. “But it could take two months, two weeks, they didn’t know,” he said.

Shooting had began for Marama, and so Stephens rang Smith who insisted he stay and complete the project. Soon afterwards, his mother stopped being able to communicate.

“I’d spent hours and days sitting with her at home and in hospital over the course of two years, and there was nothing I had left unsaid,” Stephens said.

Smith died on 27 September, the day before Stephens finished filming. His wife, Black Sails star Anna-Louise Plowman, and their three teenage children were all with her at the hospital the day before she died.

Larkin was at Smith’s bedside for her final moments. “I was so sad not to be with him,” Stephens admitted. “I found that very difficult, but she was no longer aware. And it allowed me some space to actually get my head round what had happened.”

open image in gallery Maggie Smith at Middlesex Hospital after welcoming Toby with Robert Stephens in 1969 ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the interview, Stephens said he had been touched by the response to his mother’s death and the number of people who remembered her for her earlier roles.

He added: “The thing that really got me was: it’s very rare that you have actors that everyone likes. And she had spent her life not thinking of herself like that, which is very winning.

“If she had thought of herself like that it would have been ghastly. But she wasn’t like that at all. She had self-knowledge, self-belief. Like most actors, though, she was riven with self-doubt.”

open image in gallery Penelope Wilton and Maggie Smith in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ ( BEN BLACKALL/FOCUS FEATURES )

A giant of theatre and a deft character actor on film, Smith was nevertheless something of an outsider, despite the adulation she received throughout her career, having acquired a reputation as rather spiky and acid-tongued, disinclined to suffer fools gladly.

On whether she had ever felt inclined to try to correct this perception, she told an audience at London’s Tricycle Theatre in 2017: “It’s gone too far now to take back. If I suddenly came on like Pollyanna, it wouldn’t work – it would frighten people more if I were nice.

“They’d be paralysed with fear. And wonder what I was up to. But perhaps I should try it… ‘Hello! What fun! We’re going to be here all day! And then filming all night, too! Goodie! And it’s so lovely and cold!’”