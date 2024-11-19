Madonna gives update on her biopic — but it may be a TV series now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Almost two years after news broke that the Madonna biopic had been scrapped, the Queen of Pop herself provided an update.

In June 2022, Ozark star Julia Garner fought off heavy competition from stars such as Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney to be cast as the singer in the highly anticipated film.

Auditions for the biopic took place in February 2022, with actors reportedly taking part in a gruelling “bootcamp” supervised by Madonna herself.

In January last year, however, it was reported that the film was no longer in development as Madonna, who was slated to direct it, was preparing for her Celebration world tour.

“I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things—yeah, fingers crossed,” Garner said in an interview at the time.

In a social media post on Monday, Madonna said she had been facing difficulty in how she should tell her life’s story.

After listening to producers and agents tell her why she couldn’t make the film which she had been working on for four years, Madonna said, she realised “that everything in my life is going to be challenged”.

“No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I cannot make this in the normal way. Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going!”

She would not make herself “smaller”, she said and asked her fans if she should turn her biopic into a TV series instead.

“We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life—the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it,” she said.

“Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature film.”

The biopic was first announced in 2020 and seems to be back in development. In July, Madonna posted a series of photos with a typewriter in which she appeared to be writing a screenplay titled Who’s That Girl, a reference to her 1987 film and song of the same name.