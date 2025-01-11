Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Although we’re already more than a week into the new year, Letterboxd is still providing users with its special Wrapped feature, which offers people a personalized look at their 2024 movie and TV viewing habits.

Similar to the popular Spotify Wrapped, Letterboxd Wrapped shares with users interesting statistics, including the number of movies they logged, how many hours of entertainment they watched and their most-watched actor and director.

To find your Letterboxd Wrapped 2024, users have been told to keep an eye on their email inboxes (and spam folder) as they’ll apparently be sent all of their results in a neatly compiled email.

How to discover your Letterboxd Wrapped

In order to get the wrapped email, users must have logged at least 10 films and also must be opted-in to receive the Call Sheet newsletters via email. To check this, look under the “general” tab under account settings and make sure the third toggle is on.

However, if you haven’t received an email or are too eager to wait, you can visit the website letterboxd.com/wrapped to find your end-of-the-year summary.

open image in gallery Zendaya topped the website’s 2024 list of most-watched actors ( © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

Letterboxd’s top film and actors of 2024 revealed

Letterboxd has also released its overall list of the top-watched actors and highest-rated films of 2024, as determined by its 17 million users.

The massively popular movie review website compiled its end-of-the-year statistics to determine which actors and directors were the most watched, as well as the movies and TV shows with the highest average rating out of five stars.

It’s been revealed that for the second year in a row, 28-year-old Zendaya topped the charts as Letterboxd’s most-watched female actor with her two box office hits, Dune: Part 2 and Challengers.

The former was the top-rated movie of 2024 with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, a significant bump from its predecessor, Dune: Part 1, which earned a 3.9-star rating.

The sci-fi epic — directed by Denis Villeneuve, who was additionally named the most-watched director of 2024 — was also the most popular and most obsessively rewatched film of the year.

“I’m gonna sleep well tonight,” Villeneuve said in response to the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The idea that there’s a community, the Letterboxd community of film lovers, cinephiles, that are sharing film lists and their love and their passion, it brings me hope for the future of cinema.

“Frankly what I love about that is it’s coming from people who don’t give a s*** about me,” he added. They’re just talking about the movie, you know? Thank you everybody. It goes straight to my heart.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet was dethroned by Willem Dafoe as the most-watched actor.

Dafoe starred in an impressive four major films last year: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Saturday Night, Kinds of Kindness and Nosferatu.

Find the full list of Letterboxd’s highest-rated and most popular films, actors and TV series below:

Highest Rated Film — Dune: Part Two

Most Popular Film — Dune: Part Two

Most Popular Documentary — Will & Harper

Highest Rated Documentary — No Other Land

Highest Rated Directorial Debut — How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Highest Rated Animation — Look Back

Highest Rated Action/Adventure — Dune: Part Two

Highest Rated Comedy — Hundreds of Beavers

Highest Rated Drama — I’m Still Here

Highest Rated Horror — Nosferatu

Highest Rated Romance — Anora

open image in gallery Sean Baker’s rom-com ‘Anora' was the highest-rated romance movie ( Neon )

Highest Rated Science Fiction — Dune: Part Two

Highest Rated Sports — Challengers

Highest Rated Film by a Woman Director — Laapataa Ladies

Highest Rated Directorial Debut by a Woman Director — All We Imagine As Light

Highest Rated Documentary by a Woman Director — No Other Land

Most Popular Film by a Woman Director — The Substance

Highest Rated African Film — Flight 404

Highest Rated Asian Film — How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand)

Highest Rated European Film — The Count of Monte Cristo (France)

Highest Rated North American Film — Dune: Part Two (USA)

Highest Rated Oceanian Film — Memoir of a Snail (Australia)

Highest Rated South American Film — I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Highest Rated Malayalam-language Film — Aattam (India) (NEW CATEGORY)

Highest Rated Live-Action Short — Coreys

Highest Rated Animated Short — Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Most Popular Limited Series — Baby Reindeer(NEW CATEGORY)

open image in gallery Richard Gadd’s gripping drama ‘Baby Reindeers’ was the most popular limited series ( Netflix )

Highest Rated Limited Series — Samuel

Highest Rated Documentary Series — DJ Mehdi: Made in France

Highest Rated Comedy Special — Stand Up Solutions

Highest Rated TV Special or Movie — One Piece Fan Letter

Highest Rated Music Documentary — RM: Right People, Wrong Place

Highest Rated Concert Film — The Pop Out: Ken & Friends

Most Watched Actress — Zendaya

Most Watched Actor — Willem Dafoe

Most Watched Director — Denis Villeneuve

Most Watched Woman Director — Coralie Forgeat

Most Watched First-Time Director — Arturo Perez Jr. & Samantha Jayne

Most Anticipated Film of 2025 — Mickey 17

Most Obsessively Rewatched — Dune: Part Two

Most Hearts to Views (highest ratio of likes to watches) — I’m Still Here

Low Rated, Most Loved — Madame Web

Most Divisive — Aggro Dr1ft

Ones to Watch — Her Story