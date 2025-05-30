The Legend of Zelda film adaptation reportedly eyeing fan pick for Princess Zelda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nintendo’s forthcoming live-action adaptation of its hit video game, The Legend of Zelda, is reportedly eyeing a top fan pick to star as the titular Princess Zelda.

The video game company first announced in 2023 that it would be working with Sony Pictures to adapt its action-adventure title for the big screen, with an expected release date of March 26, 2027.

Immediately following the news, fans began calling for Euphoria star Hunter Schafer to be cast in the role due to her uncanny likeness to the Hylian elf princess.

Schafer herself has already expressed interest in the role, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2023 that it would be “so cool.”

“I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game,” she said.

While no official casting announcements have been made, it appears the casting directors have heard fan demands, as industry insider Daniel Richtman has claimed on X that Schafer, 25, is indeed being considered for Princess Zelda.

Hunter Schafer is reportedly being eyed to star as Princess Zelda in Nintendo's live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' film ( Nintendo/Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Schafer’s representative for comment.

Created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, The Legend of Zelda was first released in Japan in 1986 on Nintendo’s Famicom Disk System. The game, which is set in the fictional world of Hyrule, takes players on a journey alongside Princess Zelda and adventurous swordsman Link as they fight to save their homeland.

The Legend of Zelda has since expanded into an extensive franchise, which includes several other titles like Twilight Princess, Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom and Ocarina of Time.

Director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is attached to helm the live-action movie. Miyamoto previously confirmed that he will be co-producing it with Avi Arad.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” Miyamoto wrote at the time.

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”