Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood star Lar Park Lincoln has died. She was 63.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Her death was announced by her company, Actors Audition Studios, via Facebook.

“Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors,” the company’s statement read.

Lincoln was best known for her dual roles as Linda Fairgate and later as as Sally’s friend on the drama series Knots Landing, alongside Michele Lee and William Devane. She also starred as Tina Shepard in the 1988 horror film Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.

Her other credits included the TV movie Children of the Night opposite Kathleen Quinlan and Mario Van Peebles, as well as numerous guest star roles on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Murder, She Wrote. She was last seen in 2022’s Ghost Party.

In addition to her screen work, Lincoln founded the aforementioned Actors Audition Studios in Dallas, Texas, and authored a book for actors, Get Started, Not Scammed. She was also a QVC celebrity on-air guest for 19 years and developed her own clothing line, the Piper Alexander collection.

Fans and clients of Lincoln have offered their condolences for the TV and film star on social media.

“Oh no Lar, you will be very missed. The world will not be the same without your passion and kindness. Rest in peace sweet friend,” one person wrote.

“I was so happy to have an acting seminar with her when I did. She will be really missed,” someone else said.

“This breaks my heart. I loved part VII. It was so quirky and fun,” one fan wrote on X.

“Lincoln brought real depth to what could've been just another slasher victim. criminally underrated in the genre. rest in peace,” someone else said.

‘Lar, I will forever be grateful for the training and family you have my daughter growing up! You were a wonderful friend and mentor, and my heart is breaking that you are no longer here. Fly high, beautiful friend, and rest in peace in eternity with Michael, your love,” another said.

Lincoln was married to Michael Martin Lincoln from 1981 until his death in 1995. Together, they welcomed two children, Piper and Trevor. In addition to her two kids, Lincoln is survived by her brother, sister, and four grandchildren.