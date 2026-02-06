Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Stewart has purchased the historic Highland Theater in Los Angeles, which was closed down in 2024, and will be restoring it into “something for the community”.

The Oscar-nominated actor confirmed the news to Architectural Digest, saying she was “fascinated by broken-down old theaters”.

“I didn’t realise I was looking for a theater until this place came to my attention. Then it was like a gunshot went off and the race was on. I ran toward it with everything I had,” she said.

The theater opened in 1925 and closed after nearly a century in operation. It was designed by Lewis Arthur Smith and began as a vaudeville and silent-film house before shifting to mainstream releases. It was eventually subdivided into a triplex in the 1980s.

Owner Dan Akarakian told the Los Angeles Times in March 2024 the theatre was unable to recover in the post-pandemic world and he was forced to shut it down.

It closed permanently on 29 February 2024, six days before its 99th anniversary, with the final films screened including Madame Web and Bob Marley: One Love.

Stewart said she intended to turn the theater into a community space.

“It’s an opportunity to make a space to gather and scheme and dream together. This project is about creating a new school and restructuring our processes, finding a better way forward,” the actor said.

“We want to make it a family affair, something for the community. It's not just for pretentious Hollywood cinephiles,” she added.

“I see it as an antidote to all the corporate bulls***, a place that takes movie culture away from just buying and selling. I think there’s a huge desire and craving for what this kind of space can offer.”

Kristen Stewart says she will turn the historic Highland Theater in Los Angeles into ‘something for the community’ ( Getty )

The Spencer star acknowledged the challenge and scale of the restoration work. “There are so many beautiful details that need to be restored,” she said. “There’s a way to bring the building back to life in a way that embraces its history, but also brings something new to the neighborhood and something new to the whole LA film community.”

Stewart’s purchase of the theater puts her in the league of film figures who have taken an active role in preserving Los Angeles’ cinema heritage.

Quentin Tarantino bought the New Beverly Cinema in 2007 and the Vista Theater in 2021, telling Deadline in 2014 he bought the former theater to ensure it wouldn't get turned into a commercial multiplex and remain dedicated to film screenings.

In 2022, the Village Theater in Westwood was bought by a group of investors that included Jason Reitman, Steven Spielberg, and Bradley Cooper after fears the site could be redeveloped.

Recently, while promoting her directorial debut The Chronology of Water, Stewart said “probably not” when asked if she thought she would stay in the US while Donald Trump was president.

“Reality is breaking completely under Trump,” the actor, 35, told The Sunday Times. “But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.”

She called Trump’s threat of tariffs on films made outside the US “terrifying” for the industry and said she “can’t work freely” in the US.

“But I don’t want to give up completely,” she added. “I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”