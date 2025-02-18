Kevin Spacey vehemently denies ‘targeting’ Guy Pearce on 1997 film: ‘Grow up’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Spacey has ripped into Guy Pearce’s recent claims that he was “targeted” by Spacey while they filmed the 1997 crime thriller L.A. Confidential.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Pearce, 57, reflected on working with Spacey nearly 30 years ago, admitting that he “broke down and sobbed” over their previous on-set encounters.

Opening up about how Spacey’s actions made him “uncomfortable” and “scared,” the Australian actor shared: “I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators.”

Calling Spacey “charming and brilliant at what he does,” Pearce said: "He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.”

Spacey, who was ousted from Hollywood in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual abuse, has since released a video denying Pearce’s claims.

“I have now read the comments you made about me, and while I would have preferred not to have to play this out in the media, you obviously have your own reasons for doing exactly that,” the 65-year-old Oscar-winning American Beauty star said in the clip posted to X on Tuesday.

Kevin Spacey (left) denied Guy Pearce's claims that he was 'aggressive' toward him on set of 'L.A. Confidential' ( Getty Images )

“We worked together a long time ago, if I did something then that upset you, you could’ve reached out to me, we could’ve had that conversation,” he continued. “But instead, you decided to speak to the press, who of course are now coming after me because they’d like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up.”

He added: “Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot L.A. Confidential you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting Midnight in the Valley of Good and Evil just to spend time with me? Did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?

“So anyway, I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason; I don’t know,” he said. “But that doesn’t make any sense that you would’ve just been leading me on, right?”

“But here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy. Is that what’s going on here? What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you want to have a conversation, I’m happy to do so anytime, any place,” he concluded. “We can even do it here live on X if you’d like, I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim.”

The Independent has contacted Pearce’s representatives for comment.

Pearce previously called Spacey a “handsy guy” on an Australian chat show in 2018, adding to gasps: “Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.”

He later clarified his comments, saying: “I very much understand it’s too sensitive a topic to be brushed off. I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now.”

Earlier this week, Spacey was hit with another sexual abuse claim. Ruari Cannon is suing Spacey as well as two organisations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in London, with court records showing the claim was filed on Wednesday (12 February). No details of the allegations involved are currently available.