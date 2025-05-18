Kevin Spacey to be honoured for ‘artistic brilliance’ at Cannes Gala

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Spacey will be presented the Award for Excellence in Film and Television by the Better World Fund at a gala in Cannes as he continues to return to the public spotlight after being cleared of sexual assault accusations in 2023 following a lengthy UK trial.

The 65-year-old actor, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as a con man in The Usual Suspects and a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Lester Burnham in American Beauty, will be awarded at the Fund’s 10th Anniversary Gala dinner on May 20, Deadline reports.

The fund told the publication that Spacey will be honoured for his “artistic brilliance” and “impact on cinema and the arts” throughout his career. “We are truly privileged to welcome Kevin Spacey as our Guest of Honour and Honoree at the Better World Fund Gala,” Manuel Collas De La Roche, the president and founder of the Better World Fund said in a statement.

He continued: “Kevin’s extraordinary contributions to the art of cinema have left a mark on audiences and filmmakers alike. His talent, depth and commitment to storytelling exemplify the transformative power of film. It is with great excitement that we celebrate his legacy and presence at this meaningful gathering.”

It comes after it was announced last week that Spacey has joined the cast of the conspiracy thriller, The Awakening, which also stars Justin Tinto (Just the Way You Are), Peter Stormare (Fargo, Dancer in the Dark) and Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness, Before We Go Out).

The film reportedly follows a couple who uncover a conspiracy theory about world domination, which plunges them into a race against time to expose the truth.

Matt Routledge is directing the film, which is produced by Camelot Films, who also financed the movie along with Tinto. The film is currently in post-production with a screenplay co-written by Tinto, Routledge and Matt Hookings.

Kevin Spacey will be awarded the prize for ‘Excellence in Film and Television’ at a forthcoming Cannes Gala ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Since his acquittal, Spacey has starred in a number of small projects, including the 2024 thriller The Contract, where he played the Devil.

The actor was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually abusing him in 1986. Spacey would have been 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14.

Rapp’s allegations were later dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022. Spacey has since faced several more allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, all of which he has either denied or insisted were consensual.

In 2023, Spacey stood trial in the UK after four men alleged that he had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents over the period between 2001 and 2013. He was again cleared of all nine offences.