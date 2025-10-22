Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin O’Leary has said that Josh Safdie’s latest film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, could have saved “millions of dollars” if they had used AI-generated extras instead of actual actors.

The businessman and Shark Tank star plays wealthy and unscrupulous entrepreneur Milton Rockwell in the sports comedy-drama, which follows Chalamet as professional table tennis player Marty Mauser, who won the US men’s singles championships in 1958 and 1960.

During an appearance on The Hill’s World of Travel podcast last week, O’Leary argued that “AI agents” used in place of the 150 extras in the film could have saved money so “more movies could be made”.

“Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras. Now, those people have to stay awake for 18 hours, be completely dressed in the background. [They’re] not necessarily in the movie, but they’re necessary to be there moving around. And yet, it costs millions of dollars to do that,” O’Leary said.

“Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place? Because they’re not the main actors. They’re only in the story visually. [You could] save millions of dollars, so more movies could be made. The same director, instead of spending $90m or whatever he spent, could’ve spent $35m and made two movies.”

open image in gallery Kevin O’Leary has said that Josh Safdie’s latest film Marty Supreme could have saved ‘millions of dollars’ if they had used AI-generated extras instead of actual actors ( Getty Images for Haute Living )

O’Leary then brought up AI “actress” Tilly Norwood, who sparked backlash in September after it was reported that several Hollywood talent agents were interested in signing her.

In the Heights star Melissa Barrera, Kiersey Clemons, and Toni Collette are among Hollywood stars who have called out the development on social media, with some even suggesting a boycott of agencies that work with AI talent.

Barrera called the news “gross”, writing: “Hope all actors repped by the agent that does this, drop their a$$.”

Referring to Norwood incorrectly as “Norwell Tilly”, O’Leary said: “You just put 100 Norwell Tillies in there and you’re good. She’s 100% AI. She doesn’t exist. But she’s a great actress. She can come in any age you want. She doesn’t need to eat, so she works 24 hours a day. The union is going out of their mind.

“I’d argue, for the sake of the art, you should allow [AI] in certain cases. An extra is a really good case, because you can’t tell the difference,” O’Leary said.

SAG-AFTRA issued a statement saying “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered,” adding that the body “is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics”.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet in 'Marty Supreme' ( A24 )

Marty Supreme represents a big swing for A24, the arthouse studio behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Moonlight, and Euphoria on HBO. The film reportedly cost around $70m, the most money A24 has ever thrown at a project.

The film had a surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival and saw rave reviews from attendees, with most heaping praise on Chalamet’s performance.

Marty Supreme is scheduled for release on 25 December in the US and 1 January 2026 in the UK.