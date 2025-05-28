Stuntwoman sues Kevin Costner over ‘violent’ unscripted rape scene in Horizon 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stuntwoman who worked on Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 has sued the forthcoming film’s director Kevin Costner and producers for allegedly forcing her to perform an unscripted, violent rape scene without union protocols.

Set in the American west, the Horizon films are directed, co-written and produced by Costner, and feature an ensemble cast including Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, and Ella Hunt. The plan is to have a four-movie series.

Devyn LaBella, the lead stunt double for Hunt, has also alleged that she wasn’t hired back for the subsequent Horizon films or for other projects she worked with the stunt coordinator on as retaliation for reporting the incident on set.

According to LaBella’s lawsuit, the incident occurred on 2 May 2023 when Costner added a “violent unscripted scene” that required Hunt’s character, Juliette Chesney, to be raped.

The suit claims that Hunt “became visibly upset and walked off the set, refusing to do the scene”, as her contract stipulated that producers must provide a notice of at least 48 hours before call time to review any nude or intimate scene and mandatorily provide an intimacy coordinator. The terms of Hunt’s contract extended to her double, LaBella, as well.

The suit states Hunt 'became visibly upset and walked off the set, refusing to do the scene'

LaBella claims that she was unaware Hunt had refused to do the scene and that she was given no warning about what the scene entailed. The scene, the suit states, required the male actor to mount her, pin her down, and “violently pull her skirt up”.

It notes that LaBella had done a similar scripted, previously discussed, choreographed, and rehearsed scene the previous day. An intimacy coordinator was present then and the set was closed, per SAG-AFTRA rules. But none of the rules were followed for the 2 May shoot, the suit alleges, adding that “she experienced shock, embarrassment and humiliation while attempting to process the situation” immediately after filming ended.

LaBella later met her stunt coordinator Wade Allen along with two other stunt coordinators for dinner to discuss what had happened. “Upon expressing her outrage and concern, the male attendees blamed her for not speaking up,” the lawsuit says.

LaBella alleges she “experienced sudden bouts of crying on and off set” and took a few days off to “regain control”. On her return, she claims, the “production team was extra careful” around her and asked her to stay in her trailer fully dressed in costume, even on days she didn’t have to film.

She claims multiple crew members apologised to her for Costner’s behaviour and that she had to go to therapy to deal with her experience.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Costner for comment.

Kevin Costner has denied Devyn LaBella's allegations

In a statement via his attorney, Costner denied the allegations. The director “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously”, the lawyer, Marty Singer, told Variety. “However, this claim by Devyn LaBella has absolutely no merit and it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts. Ms LaBella is a serial accuser of people in the entertainment industry and has worked with the same lawyer on past claims. But those shakedown tactics won’t work in this case.”

Singer claimed the scene was explained to LaBella and she gave a “thumbs up” to her stunt coordinator after a rehearsal, indicating that she would film the scene “if needed”.

LaBella claims she was not hired for the third Horizon film, shooting for which began in 2024, or for any project involving Allen in retaliation for speaking out.

