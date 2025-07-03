Star Wars actor dies after contracting Covid and pneumonia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kenneth Colley, the acclaimed English actor best known for his role as Admiral Piett in the Star Wars saga, has died at the age of 87.

He had contracted Covid and developed pneumonia, his agent confirmed.

Colley was a prominent figure in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, portraying the imperial officer who commanded Darth Vader’s flagship.

His agent of 10 years, Julian Owen, released a statement confirming that Colley had passed away peacefully on Monday, 30 June, in Ashford, Kent.

“He had been admitted after a fall with an injured arm, however he quickly contracted Covid which developed into pneumonia. He passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside,” the statement said.

“Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years.

“Ken continually worked on stage, film and television playing a vast array of characters, from Jesus in Monty Python’s Life of Brian to evil and eccentric characters in Ken Russell films, and the Duke of Vienna in Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure for the BBC.”

Kenneth Colley as Admiral Piett in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ ( Lucasfilm )

In later years, Colley reprised the role of Admiral Piett when he voiced the character in the 2012 animated Lego production, Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

He also had parts in international productions including Clint Eastwood’s Firefox and the American World War II series War and Remembrance.

Colley also directed the 2007 horror film Greetings, starring Kirsty Cox, Henry Dunn and Ben Shockley.

The statement added: “Ken’s favourite part was playing Estragon in the stage production of Beckett’s classic Waiting for Godot at the Cockpit Theatre in London in 2014.

“Ken’s participation in Star Wars led him to being invited to conventions and official fan events all over the world where he remains one of the best loved actors from the original trilogy.

“Ken loved his garden, art collecting and had a passion for fast cars.”