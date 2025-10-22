Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keanu Reeves has had discussions about making a second Constantine movie, having previously pitched a script for a sequel of the supernatural film.

Reeves, 61, played John Constantine, an unorthodox and cynical exorcist, in the 2005 film, which has since developed a cult following.

The character, which is based on the DC Comics/Vertigo series Hellblazer, has long been a favourite of Reeves and progress appears to have been made, according to DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

“I’ve discussed it on and off. I’ve discussed it with Keanu,” Gunn told the BobaTalks podcast. However, he said he hasn’t read a script for the film yet.

It comes after Reeves revealed that he had pitched a treatment for a new Constantine film to DC Studios earlier this year.

“We have been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘Okay.’ So, we're going to try and write a script,” the John Wick star told Inverse.

Keanu Reeves in ‘Constantine’ ( Warner Bros )

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the original film also starred Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale and Tilda Swinton but it remains unclear if any are returning for a potential sequel.

While details about the sequel were scant, Reeves admitted one thing: “tortured” John Constantine’s troubles were only starting.

Confirming that Constantine 2 would be set in the “same world” as the original, Reeves added: “We’re not going off that. John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence told Collider in February that he had Reeves have a “great idea” for the sequel.

“We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things,” he added. “[Constantine has been] in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love.”

In 2023, Lawrence told Gamespot, that the project had suffered some setbacks thanks to the writer’s strike. “We had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control.”