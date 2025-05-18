Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton has shared the one piece of advice that her Oscar-winning mother gave her when she started acting.

Threapleton, 24, is the daughter of the Titanic star and her ex-husband Jim Threapleton, a director.

She made her first screen appearance at the age of 14 in A Little Chaos, a period drama directed by Alan Rickman, in which her mum took the lead role.

She went on to star in the 2022 TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons and also played Winslet’s daughter in I Am Ruth, a one-off improvised drama from director Dominic Savage.

Threapleton has also appeared in Apple TV+ costume drama The Buccaneers, which is based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, and is set to take a leading role in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme alongside Benicio del Toro.

open image in gallery Threapleton starred alongside her mum in ‘I am Ruth’ in 2022 ( Getty Images )

In an interview with Sunday Times Style, Threapleton admitted that her famous mum was “caught off guard” when she revealed she wanted to become an actor at the age of 10.

Five years later, aged 15, Threapleton then signed herself up to online casting sites “to try and see what was out there”.

“I wanted to do that on my own,” she added.

She said that her mum was “very, very encouraging of me doing it on my own and for myself, having the experiences being mine and mine alone” and that she “emphasised the hard work that goes into it and the effort that needs to go into it”.

open image in gallery Threapleton will take a leading role in Wes Anderson’s new film ( Getty Images )

Winslet also told her daughter to “read the damn script as many times as you can” before starting work on a project.

Threapleton said that it’s a “big misconception” that the children of film stars spend their early lives on set, telling Style: “I can count probably on one and a half hands the amount of times that I did that as a child, and I don’t really remember any of them.

“It’s a work environment, so I understand why my mother didn’t do that. You have to concentrate. It’s a job – you want to do your best work.”

Winslet also shares a son, Joe, with director ex-husband Sam Mendes and has another son, Bear, with husband Edward Abel Smith, the nephew of Richard Branson.