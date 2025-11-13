Trailer for Kate Winslet’s directorial debut Goodbye June has fans ‘bawling’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trailer for Kate Winslet’s directorial debut, Goodbye June, has arrived — and it’s an emotional one.

Released Thursday, the teaser for the holiday drama stars Winslet (also in her directorial debut) as a daughter who is reunited with her three siblings after their mother (Helen Mirren) experiences a health crisis at Christmastime. While together, they must navigate messy relationship dynamics.

An official logline adds: “But their quick-witted mother, June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms — with biting humor, blunt honesty, and a lot of love.”

Rounding out the all-star cast, alongside Winslet and Mirren, are Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Johnny Flynn.

The trailer opens with Flynn’s Conner reading aloud to his ailing mother in the hospital: “If there are any heavens, my mother will all by herself have one.”

open image in gallery Kate Winslet (right) stars in her directorial debut 'Goodbye June,' alongside Helen Mirren ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Kate Winslet and Toni Collette star as sisters Julia and Helen in 'Goodbye June' ( Kimberley French/Netflix )

Instantly, it depicts a tense relationship between sisters Julia (Winslet) and Molly (Riseborough) as the family struggles to cope with the potential loss of their mother.

“I love you all so much,” June says in a voiceover, “but I love you twice as much when you love each other.”

Already, the heartfelt trailer has left fans in tears.

“Welp, I certainly wasn’t expecting to be bawling at my desk at 10:30 in the morning, but here we are,” one wrote in the trailer’s comment section on YouTube.

“Sobbing at the trailer is not looking good for me,” a second noted. “I’ll need to watch at home.”

“Gonna renew my Netflix subscription now,” a third declared, while a fourth candidly added: “Crying.. I don’t think I can watch this movie for years to come after having lost my Mum but this does look like a good one to watch.”

Speaking to People about stepping into the director’s role for the first time with such heavy subject matter, Winslet said she could relate to the onscreen characters.

“I experienced the loss of a parent, and I have gone through the juggernaut of emotions that the siblings in Goodbye June suddenly have to face,” the Titanic star said. Winslet’s mother died from cancer in 2017.

“Some of the most trying relationships in our lives can often be with the people we love the most dearly in the world, and that fascinates me,” she continued. “I didn’t want to shy away from the reality of that. Loss happens to us all and can bring about acutely odd moments with loved ones that rarely ever occur outside of those situations.”

Goodbye June premieres December 24 on Netflix.