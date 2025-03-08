Karla Sofía Gascón says she ‘contemplated the unthinkable’ after Oscars scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karla Sofía Gascón has said she “contemplated the unthinkable” after her campaign for the Best Actress Oscar was engulfed in scandal.

The Emilia Pérez star made history as the first openly trans individual nominated for an Academy Award in any acting category.

However, her Oscars campaign was derailed when Gascón took aim at the publicity team of a rival film and she faced accusations of racism and Islamophobia when old social media posts resurfaced.

In a new statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gascón said: “Amid this unexpected, devastating storm, there have been moments when the pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable. I harbored darker thoughts than those I considered in some of my previous, no less intimate and personal struggles.

“And I asked myself: if I, with all my strength and preparedness to deal with rage and rejection, am on the edge, what would have become of someone with fewer emotional resources to resist this onslaught? Somehow, I made it. Others would not have survived this brutal winter I am about to wrap up.”

She also apologized “to all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey” and promised to continue “to learn and listen so as not to make the same mistakes in the future.”

Karla Sofía Gascón attending the Netflix Oscar afterparty on March 2, 2025

Gascón went on to address criticism that Emilia Pérez has received from Mexican critics, saying: “My commitment to stand for Mexico, all Mexicans, and for the rights of the most disadvantaged remains strong.

“You will always find me on the opposite side of fanaticism, imposition, patriarchy, fascism, dictatorships, terror, abuse, and irrationality. I do not bind myself to any political flag; I only try to be a human being in constant evolution, with successes and failures, but with an unbreakable will to learn, listen, admit mistakes, apologize, and forgive others as I forgive myself for the unnecessary pain I have caused.”

Last night, Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher claimed that “cancel culture” was responsible for Anora triumphing at the Oscars ahead of Emilia Pérez.

Referencing Gascón’s scandal, Maher said: “There are people who say cancel culture isn’t a real thing and I would say to them, ‘It just happened at the Oscars.’”

He added: “You may not think it happened but the movie that was going to win it all was Emilia Pérez.”

