The Goonies star Josh Brolin has admitted he has “trepidation” about the Eighties adventure film’s forthcoming sequel.

Brolin, 57, who starred as Brand Walsh in the original movie when he was 16 years old, said he has such fond memories of his experience working on the project that he fears the reboot could taint them.

The original film, directed by Richard Donner and penned by screenwriter Chris Columbus, tells the story of Mikey (Sean Astin), Mouth (Corey Feldman), Data (Ke Huy Quan), Chunk (Jeff Cohen) and Brand (Brolin); a group of boys who live on the Goon Docks.

In order to save their neighbourhood from being demolished to make way for an expanding golf resort, the boys must uncover some long-lost local treasure before a group of mobsters beat them to it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Brolin said: “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation.

“It's just everything good about it.The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don't want to taint what my memory of it [is].”

Brolin then theorised what a second Goonies film could look like: “It's like, ‘Oh, we came out with another,’ and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn't see very well,” he joked.

Josh Brolin has said he has ‘trepidation’ over ‘The Goonies’ forthcoming sequel ( Getty )

The actor added that the success of a sequel would hinge on the original film’s producer and co-writer Steven Spielberg being on board. He conceded: “Maybe it could be great. If it's great, you'll know. If Spielberg approves it, you know it's going to be good.”

It was confirmed The Goonies 2 is in the works at Warner Bros in February, with Spielberg among its producers.

Upon its release, the original film made three times its $19m (£14m) budget and ended 1985 having grossed $61m (£46m), making it one of the top 10 box-office draws of that year.

Brolin previously told People magazine that his breakthrough role in The Goonies was “probably the greatest experience of my life” and “never should have happened” due to the number of knock backs he received in prior auditions.

He has since starred in the Coen brother’s No Country for Old Men (2007), was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the 2008 Harvey Milk biopic Milk, and featured in a slew of box office hits, including Avengers: Infinity War and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.