John Malkovich shares why he constantly turned down ‘gruelling’ Marvel films

John Malkovich has criticised Marvel for the lack of money that was being offered to him to appear in one of their films, admitting that he turned down multiple roles as a result.

The 71-year-old will make his debut in the MCU this year appearing as an as-yet-unnamed character in Fantastic Four: The First Steps but according to the man himself, he could have starred in a film much earlier if the pay was better.

“The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn’t like the deals they made, at all,” the Dangerous Liaisons actor told GQ.

“These films are quite gruelling to make,” Malkovich added. “If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me.

“You don’t want to pay me, it’s cool, but then I don’t want to do it, because I’d rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else.”

After shooting the new Fantastic Four movie, Malkovich appeared to have a more positive outlook on Marvel’s methods saying that it’s “not that dissimilar to doing theatre” because “you imagine a bunch of stuff that isn’t there and do your little play”.

The Con Air star also said he was keen to work with director Matt Shakman again, having previously collaborated with him on the 2014 crime drama Cut Back.

John Malkovich in Fantastic Four: The First Steps ( Marvel Studios/Disney )

Malkovich’s experiences with Marvel paychecks would appear to be in contrast with some of the franchise's biggest stars.

Robert Downey Jr is reportedly being paid a huge amount of money to return to Marvel as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Oscar winner's fee for returning to the MCU was allegedly revealed in August by Variety, who reported that the actor will be paid upwards of $80m (£62.7m) to play the villain.

The report states: “For Downey, who helped catapult Marvel into a money-printing machine thanks to his turn as Tony Stark in the first Iron Man film in 2008, his deal also is filled with perks that include private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole ‘trailer encampment’ for the newly minted Oscar winner.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige reportedly also secured Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directing duo the Russo brothers with an $80m (£62.7m) payday. According to the outlet, Downey Jr will cost Marvel “significantly more”.