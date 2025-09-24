John Boyega reveals major changes he would make to Star Wars sequel trilogy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Boyega has said the Star Wars sequel trilogy would have been a lot different if he had been a producer on the films.

The British actor, 33, played Stormtrooper turned rebel, Finn, in three Star Wars movies released between 2015 and 2019. Although the films were a financial success, fans remain divided on the narrative direction the trilogy took Star Wars in, especially due to its treatment of iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

Boyega was asked, hypothetically, if he would have changed things in the films if he had worked as a producer. “You would have had a whole completely different thing,” he said.

The actor said that he wouldn’t have killed off Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in the manner that the films did.

“The first thing we’re going to do is fulfil their story, fulfil their legacy,” Boyega told fans at a convention in Florida, according to Popverse. “We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton.”

Boyega added that the new characters wouldn’t “just grab stuff and know what to do with it. No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I’d do that.”

open image in gallery Boyega as Finn in ‘The Force Awakens’ ( Lucasfilm )

If given the opportunity, Boyega would have expanded the Star Wars universe as much as possible while also respecting the stories that have gone before. “If we’re expanding the lore, we have to do it within the respective boundaries that stay true”.

He also declared that “Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock. Hell no. Standing there and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more.”

Boyega has previously spoken out against the bigoted reaction he received when he debuted in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Speaking in a documentary called Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, Boyega condemned the fans who rallied against his role in the films.

“You can always tell it's something when some Star Wars fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L Jackson!,’” he said. “It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!”

“They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering,'" he added.

open image in gallery Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega in ‘The Last Jedi’ ( Lucasfilm )

Boyega’s co-stars, Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran – the latter of whom became the first woman of colour to have a leading role in the franchise – also received a huge amount of abuse from fans who were angry with the inclusive casting choice.