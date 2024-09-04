Support truly

Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite Johannes Radebe is swapping the ballroom for the big screen.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the professional dancer’s autobiography JoJo: Finally Home is being adapted into a film, which will chart the 37-year-old’s journey from growing up in poverty and facing prejudice in South Africa to finding success as a dance champion and TV star.

Now another update has been confirmed as the project steps up a gear, with Deadline reporting that the movie will be co produced by Argo Films, along with previously announced producers Arrested Industries and Helena Spring Films.

Radebe is set to serve as an executive producer on the film, which has the working title Finally Home, and will also choreograph its show stopping dance routines. Casting for the project is yet to be confirmed.

The Strictly star, who has most recently been paired with former tennis player Annabel Croft and comedian Ellie Taylor on the BBC show, struggled to be accepted as a young boy growing up in Zamdela in South Africa, and was often bullied for his love of dance.

His family and a dance coach supported his talent, and he eventually began taking part in ballroom and Latin competitions, raising money to cover his transport and accommodation.

The ‘Strictly’ star has been a fan favourite since joining the show in 2018 ( Getty Images )

He went on to win the professional South African Latin championships twice and was also crowned the country’s amateur Latin champion three times, before joining South Africa’s version of Strictly in 2014.

He has been part of the cast of the UK show since 2018 and made Strictly history in 2021 as one half of the show’s first same-sex male couple with Bake Off star John Whaite.

Radebe with previous ‘Strictly’ partner Annabel Croft ( BBC )

“Growing up gay in the townships of South Africa was not an easy ride, but there were so many good things about my life there, and it has made me the person I am today,” Radebe said when the film was confirmed.

“I never imagined my story would end up on the big screen, so I am greatly appreciative of this new opportunity and look forward to working closely with [producers] Helena [Spring] and Anthony [Kimble] over the coming months.”