Joe Rogan has sided with Justin Baldoni in the ongoing legal drama between the actor-director and his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively sued Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and of orchestrating a campaign to “destroy” her reputation. The pair have since been embroiled in a messy legal battle, with Baldoni countersuing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, with claims they attempted to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Podcast host Rogan weighed in to defend the Jane the Virgin alum in Saturday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“They f***ed up,” Rogan claimed about Lively and Reynolds. “Ryan’s trying to get out of it now. He’s trying to get out of the lawsuit. And they’re like, ‘You are a key part of this.’”

He then addressed some of Baldoni’s claims about Lively and Reynolds, alleging that the pair were ‘“trying to take over the movie” when working on It Ends With Us.

“The whole thing’s crazy, and he’s suing The New York Times,” Rogan said, referring to Baldoni’s $200 million case against the publication, which published Lively’s initial lawsuit in December. “And he’s got a great case going too.”

Joe Rogan (left) claims Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘f***ed up’ by suing Justin Baldoni ( Joe Rogan Experience / Getty Images )

The podcast host continued to applaud Baldoni for countersuing Lively and Reynolds, calling the director someone who’s “known as being this really sweet, nice guy.”

He also spoke about Baldoni sharing the “receipts,” including a text where Lively allegedly asked him to come into her trailer while breastfeeding to “work out [their] lines.” However, the Gossip Girl alum is alleging in her lawsuit that Baldoni came into her trailer without her consent.

“You literally have a text exchange back and forth. They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts,” Rogan added, referring to Lively and Reynolds.

The Independent has contacted Lively and Reynolds’s lawyer for comment.

Rogan also claimed that many people in Hollywood wouldn’t sue Reynolds and Lively because they’re “scared.”

​​Rumors of a feud between Baldoni and Lively started percolating online last year, as they appeared to avoid each other during the film’s promotional tour. At the time, Lively was called out for a “tone-deaf” approach to the movie, with fans claiming she failed to treat its heavy subject matter with the appropriate solemnity. Months later, Lively filed her bombshell lawsuit against Baldoni.

In January, a New York federal judge informed Lively and Baldoni to prepare for a trial in March 2026. After this, Lively and Reynolds’ attorneys filed a notice stating that they would seek to dismiss Baldoni’s counter-lawsuit.

Last month, Lively asked a judge for a stronger protective order than the court’s “model” one, after receiving “violent” messages amid her and Baldoni’s legal battle. Baldoni’s team responded to Lively’s request by accusing her of trying “to shield, from public view, documents and information exchanged herein.” He also claimed that Lively “wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence.”

Earlier this month, Lively and Reynolds moved to dismiss Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit. In the filing, Lively claimed Baldoni’s lawsuit was “vengeful and rambling” and urged the court to “dismiss all claims against Ms. Lively with prejudice, deny leave to amend, and award Ms. Lively all relief sought,” including legal fees and damages for “reputational and emotional harm.”

Meanwhile, ​​Reynolds alleged the suit doesn’t prove he defamed Baldoni and is “a list of grievances attempting to shame Mr. Reynolds for being the man Mr. Baldoni has built his brand pretending to be.”