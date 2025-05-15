Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American actor Joe Don Baker, who starred in multiple James Bond films as different characters, has died at the age of 89.

Baker died on May 7, his family announced. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Known for his roles as “tough guy” characters on both sides of the law, Baker established himself through supporting roles in Westerns Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969) and Wild Rovers (1971), before his breakthrough role as real-life Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser in the film Walking Tall (1973), which became unexpected box-office hit.

Baker later became arguably the first American Bond villain and one of the few actors to return to the franchise in another role.

Looming over his co-stars at six-foot-three, Baker played the arms dealer Brad Whitaker in The Living Daylights (1987), starring Timothy Dalton as 007, then returned as a good guy, CIA agent Jack Wade, opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 and 1997 movies GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies, respectively.

Born on February 12, 1936, in Groesbeck, Texas, Baker’s early life was marked by the loss of his mother at the age of 12, after which he was raised by his aunt. He attended North Texas State College (now the University of North Texas) where he played linebacker on the football team, graduating in 1958 with a degree in business administration. Following a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, he pursued acting at the Actors Studio in New York City.

open image in gallery Joe Don Baker was known for his role as Sheriff Buford Pusser in ‘Walking Tall’ ( Getty Images )

“Joe Don was a beacon of kindness and generosity. His intellectual curiosity made him a voracious reader, inspiring a great love of nature and animals, particularly cats. Throughout his life, Joe Don touched many lives with his warmth and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him,” his obituary reads.

“Joe Don's 11 year marriage produced no offspring. He is survived by relations in his native Groesbeck, who will forever cherish his memory. He is mourned by a small but very close circle of friends who will miss him eternally.”

This is a breaking story and is being updated