Joaquin Phoenix has apologised and offered an explanation for his infamous appearance on David Letterman’s talk show in 2009.

On his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Oscar-winner brought up the 2009 interview where he appeared in character from Casey Afleck’s mockumentary I’m Still Here.

The interview, in his shaggy beard, unruly hair, and sunglasses and following an announcement where the Joker star said he was retiring from acting to pursue a career in rap, led many to believe Phoenix was having a mental breakdown.

Portions of the interview along with Letterman’s befuddled reaction, with his memorable ending (“Joaquin, I'm sorry you couldn't be here tonight”), were even used in I’m Still Here.

open image in gallery The Oscar-winner brought up the 2009 interview with David Letterman where he appeared in character from Casey Afleck’s mockumentary I’m Still Here . ( Magnolia Pictures )

“When I came on this show with Dave, I originally did the pre-interview in character and I realised that it was just a little silly, so I called them back and I said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m doing. I’m coming out here and I’m doing this whole thing,” Phoenix told host Colbert.

“And I just want Dave to like, lacerate me. I just want it to be really dangerous. That was the kind of intention…I just always wanted to get this reaction and see how I would respond to that. So it was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed.”

Admitting however, that the interview itself was “horrible,” Phoenix added: “It was strange because in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life.

“It was so uncomfortable. I regret it, I’ll never do it again. I’m so sorry.”

The actor did end up apologising to Letterman in 2010 when appeared on the late-night talk show again.

“I hope I didn’t offend you in any way,” he said at the time. “You’ve interviewed many, many people and I assumed that you would know the difference between a character and a real person, but I apologise.”

Letterman even jokingly brought up the fact that the interview made it to the film and even asked for a million dollars for his role.

“We've made 75 cents on this movie,” Phoenix had responded at the time.

In 2017, during an interview with Howard Stern, Letterman clarified that he was in on the joke.

“I knew what he was doing ahead of time,” he said. “I did enjoy it because it was, you know, like getting your work in on the heavy bag. It was just easy. It was batting practice.”

open image in gallery In 2017, during an interview with Howard Stern, Letterman clarified that he was in on the joke ( Letterman/YouTube )

Phoenix can be seen next in Midsommar director Ari Aster’s Eddington, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to a massive standing ovation.

The film has been described as a state-of-the-nation comedy that riffs on Covid, cults and the white saviour complex. It stars Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone alongside Phoenix.

In a four-star review of Eddington for The Independent, critic Sophie Monks Kaufman wrote: “This is Aster’s funniest film to date, and makes use of an ever expanding and shifting cast to dot the 150-minute runtime with well-observed comic details and visual payoffs. These often riff on the deadpan reactions of the Black and Native American characters to Joe and his meathead deputy.

“Aster’s enduring preoccupation with the paranoid universes we build in our minds takes on a less sympathetic, more malign aspect when this self-absorption wears a law enforcement badge and carries a rifle.”

Eddington is slated for a US theatrical release on 18 July, with a UK date yet to be confirmed.