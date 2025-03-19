Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Fallon mocked Meghan Markle for a viral moment in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

During Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host made fun of the scene in which the Duchess of Sussex moves pre-packaged pretzels from one plastic bag to a smaller, personalized one for her guest.

While playing the “Trivia Night” segment, Fallon’s sidekick Steve Higgins asked: “What is the number one question that mystifies scientists?”

Fallon responded: “Is there life on another planet?”

“Ooh, no,” Higgins said before revealing the answer: “Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags? They don’t know why.”

Fallon laughed before recalling: “That’s interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people.”

Jimmy Fallon mocked Meghan Markle for moving store-bought pretzels to another bag in her Netflix show. ( Getty Images )

In the first episode of Meghan’s show, she opens a bag of supermarket peanut butter-filled pretzels and transfers them to her own plastic bag. She then ties a white string around the bag and adds a brown label reading: “Peanut Butter Pretzels.”

“This, we’re just going to put in a different bag,” she said while holding the container of store-bought pretzels.

“I know that Daniel loves peanut butter but I’m going to label this anyway, you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy,” she added, referring to her guest and make-up artist, Daniel Martin.

The moment quickly went viral on social media with viewers mocking the royal.

“I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it. The people’s Martha Stewart!” one person wrote on X.

“‘I have seen hostage videos with more entertainment,’ I announced to my husband after Markle poured store-bought pretzels into a canister and tied a bow around it,” another person quipped.

On March 4, Netflix released Meghan’s highly anticipated show, which sees her sharing hosting and cooking tips with a range of celebrity guests including Mindy Kaling. However, the program received some scathing reviews, with The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky calling it “queasy and exhausting.”

“The only tea that is being spilled here is brewed with fresh mint picked from Meghan’s garden, or an allergy-busting concoction containing turmeric and cayenne pepper that she blends up for Martin,” she wrote, giving the show one star out of five.

She concluded: “The heady blend of aesthetic curation, inspiring truisms and those inescapable edible flowers might well leave you feeling a bit queasy — or simply worn out at the prospect of having to adequately perform gratitude for all the thoughtful touches involved in Meghan’s ‘guest experience.’”

However, With Love, Meghan director Michael Steed has since defended the program and its cooking sequences, saying he was impressed by the duchesses’ culinary skills.

“Her cooking is pretty spot-on,” he said during an interview with People earlier this month. “She’s not a chef, and it’s definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable.”

Despite the negative reactions to her show, Meghan has already filmed a second season, which is set to arrive on Netflix this fall. Steed will also be returning to the program as the director.