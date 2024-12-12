Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jim Carrey has played some of the world’s most lovable film characters, and he’s teased the possibility of reprising one of his most famous roles but with one change.

The 62-year-old has starred as the lead in some of the biggest comedies of the Nineties and Noughties, including The Mask (1994), Dumb and Dumber (1994), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994),The Truman Show (1998), Bruce Almighty (2003), and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).

Carrey said he would be ending his career in 2022 with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but recently admitted that he had been forced to go back on his retirement promise for a third film as he “needs the money”.

When asked about the character that he would like to play again, he said, “Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch,” in an interview with ComicBook.

And he hopes that technology like CGI would be able to aid him if he were to bring back the grumpy, green hater of Christmas, adapted from the children’s books by Dr Seuss.

“The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process.”

He continued: “The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

open image in gallery The 62-year-old has played some of comedy’s most recognisable roles ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictu )

He also hinted at another role he’d bring back under the right conditions. Carrey played Stanley Ipkiss in the superhero comedy, The Mask, another green-faced character who gains superpowers once he puts on the disguise.

open image in gallery Carrey played the bitter humanoid, The Grinch, in the film based on the Dr Seuss books ( © 2000 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

“Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know,” he said.

open image in gallery ‘The Mask’ was first released in 1994 ( © Entertainment Film Distributor )

“You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change.”