Jim Carrey’s sister Rita dies aged 68

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jim Carrey’s sister has died.

On Friday (November 15) a Facebook post was made on Rita Carrey’s Facebook from her husband, Alex, announcing that she passed away on November 14. “It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14, 2024,” the post began.

Alex wrote that the two of them had been together for 16 years but had only gotten married recently in July 2023 “in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted.”

“We traveled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover, and my beautiful wife,” he continued. “Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favorite holiday actually it was every day for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity.”

Rita is one of the Dumb and Dumber actor’s three older siblings. He also has a brother named John and another sister named Patricia. All three of them were born and raised in Canada.

“Family and friends are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in Rita’s memory on December 7 2024 on Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines,” Alex’s Facebook post added.

“Following the vigil, everyone is encouraged to attend the Christmas on the Terrace public event in support of Gillian’s place. Donations in Rita’s memory can be made to Gillian’s place directly or at the event nonperishable food, children’s clothing, toiletry items, or unwrapped children’s presents are encouraged.”

The post concluded with a final message to his wife. “It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita. She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman.

“Goodbye my lover. Goodbye my friend. Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life,” he added. “Your bestest friend and husband, Alex.”

Her brother, Jim, has yet to issue a statement about his sister’s death. The Independent has contacted the actor’s representatives for comment.

Back in 2022, Carrey announced that he would be retiring from acting after the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 where he played the role, of the mad scientist Dr Robotnik.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he told Access Hollywood while promoting the movie at the time, adding: “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

The actor then said “it depends,” telling the outlet: “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Explaining the reasoning for his possible retirement, Carrey said: “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

However, The Truman Show star came out of retirement shortly after to reprise his role as Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.