Jeremy Irons fails in bid to become Irish citizen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

He’s owned a castle in County Cork for nearly 30 years, but Jeremy Irons has failed in his bid to become an Irish citizen.

The Oscar-nominated British star married Irish theatre actor Sinéad Cusack in 1978, with Irons, 77, purchasing Kilcoe Castle near Ballydehob, as well as a home in central London.

But speaking at an event last week (10 February), Cusack, 78, admitted that her husband’s attempt to get an Irish passport had recently reached a standstill due to the financial implications.

“He tried to get an Irish passport but [it would mean] a very extreme rethink of all his tax situations, so he gave up,” she told The Daily Mail. “We talked to a friend who's been through it. He's moved all his tax affairs [to Ireland]. It's a great shame.”

Back in 2021, Irons spoke about his desire (and struggle) to get an Irish passport. “More British people should try to marry a Celt,” he told the Irish Independent in 2021. “Not just for the passport, although the passport would be nice.”

To the suggestion that his celebrity status should allow him to get one easily, the Brideshead Revisited star replied: “Oh, I wish they would, but they won’t.”

open image in gallery Irons owns a castle in Ireland ( Getty Images )

Following the UK’s exit from the European Union due to Brexit, many Brits with Irish family members have sought out Irish passports in order to become citizens of the EU once again.

In 2024, a record breaking 242,772 people living in the UK applied for an Irish passport, marking the highest number since Britain left the EU in 2020.

British nationals born before 1 January 2005 with at least one parent or grandparent born in Ireland are eligible for Irish citizenship.

open image in gallery With wife Sinéad Cusack ( Getty Images )

This means that Irons and Cusack’s adult children – photographer Samuel, 49, and actor Max, 40, who were born and raised in London – are able to receive Irish passports.

Speaking at the event, Cusack said: “My boys and grandchildren are all getting Irish passports. Max hasn't sent his application in yet, but he will get the passport because I'm fully Irish.”

Raised on the Isle of Wight, Irons has previously spoken about his love of his adopted Irish identity. However, he admitted that there was originally a tension between his British ways and the Irish Cusack family, who produced many of Ireland’s finest actors.

“But of course the Irish being as they are – not valuing themselves and feeling inferior because of the bloody British – I think [Sinéad’s father] Cyril was very pleased that his daughter was marrying a British man,” he said in 2021.