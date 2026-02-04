Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Esposito has revealed she’s lost the home she mortgaged to finance her first movie, Fresh Kills.

The 52-year-old Blue Bloods alum took to Instagram to speak out about the industry’s unforgiving nature and her frustrations with the film's lack of support.

“Yeah, I’m looking like ass right now ‘cause I’ve been crying ‘cause I’m moving out of my home that I mortgaged to make my film,” Esposito said in the video.

Directed, produced, written and starring Esposito, Fresh Kills was released in 2024 to critical acclaim.

“And then have people who are in the spotlight not be able to just throw one back and say, ‘Hey, thanks, watch this film,’” Esposito continued. “I said to myself, ‘You know what? Nobody owes anybody anything.’ And then I thought, ‘Do we? Do we as human beings? I think actually we do owe each other something. We owe each other decency as human beings.”

Jennifer Esposito said she's had to move out her home she mortgaged to finance her 2023 movie 'Fresh Kills' ( jesposito/Instagram )

Building further on that point, she wrote in the caption: “Maybe that singular question is the one to ask regarding every single issue we are facing currently.

“Forget the systems that deliberately keeps us at one another’s throats — and survival is now a basic every occurrence- I’m talking as human to human. Basic human decency to another living being. That’s it. Think on that,” Esposito added.

“Imagine if we all actually had one another’s backs. Systems that are meant to divide actually might fall. And now feel free to scroll about the best new face lift, arrest of a journalist and who else was shot.”

Esposito received an outpouring of support from fans and peers.

“Jen, I am heartbroken for you,” Debra Messing commented. “Your film was exquisite and I’m better for seeing it. The fact that you have to leave your home in order to give your Art to the world is maddening. Sending love and strength and appreciation.”

“Here for you, kiddo! Ya’ll check Jennifer’s movie out,” Don Cheadle said. “She put and puts it all on the line. A real artist in the pursuit of truth!”

“So sorry, Jen. I WILL BE ON THE LOOKOUT,” Jerry O’Connell insisted. “Promise!”

Fresh Kills also features Odessa A’zion, Emily Bader, Domenick Lombardozzi and Annabella Sciorra. The crime drama, which follows the daughters of the Larusso family as they struggle to break the unspoken code of the women behind the men in the world of organized crime, is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Esposito is best known for her roles in movies such as the 1998 horror I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Crash and Summer of Sam, as well as television shows including Blue Bloods, NCIS and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.