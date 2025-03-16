Jenna Ortega gives verdict on reviving small MCU role: ‘I move on’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jenna Ortega has reflected on one of her earliest film roles, in Marvel’s Iron Man 3, which was so small that even her biggest fans might have missed it.

The Wednesday actor has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in recent years thanks to The Addams Family-inspired Netflix hit and the box office success Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

However, Ortega could have potentially been a star much earlier in her career if a small role in the MCU would have worked out for her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ortega was told by the interviewer: “I’m hoping that we can get Jenna Ortega into the Marvel Universe.”

Ortega candidly replied that she had in fact already been in the MCU.

“It was one of the first jobs I ever did,” said the 22-year-old. “They took all my lines out. I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I’m the vice president’s daughter.”

open image in gallery ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega ( Netflix )

“I bet they are kicking themselves now, aren’t they?” the interviewer replied.

Paul Rudd, who stars with Ortega in Death of a Unicorn and plays Ant-Man in the MCU, then chimed in: “Marvel is very good at like, kind of laying those bread crumbs.

“And so it might very well be that you come back. That they are going to create something for you, cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise.”

Ortega, though, didn’t sound too keen on the idea. “They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on,” she added.

open image in gallery Jenna Ortega ( Getty Images )

Iron Man 3, which starred Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Guy Pearce and Ben Kingsley, was a huge hit for Marvel grossing more than $1.2bn at the global box office.

Ortega wasn’t the only actor whose role was reduced in the film. According to the director, Shane Black, the villain was originally going to be played by Rebecca Hall and was cut due to Marvel not believing a female toy would sell.