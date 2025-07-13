Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss forced to pull out of SharkCon due to health scare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood legend Richard Dreyfuss was forced to skip the 2025 SharkCon in Florida after coming down with viral bronchitis that left him hospitalized.

The 77-year-old Jaws star was expected to make an appearance at the two-day annual event taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall Grounds this weekend.

However, in a recent video message posted to the convention’s Instagram account, Dreyfuss revealed that he would not be in attendance due to being diagnosed with a lung infection.

Lying down in a hospital bed, covered by a special 50th anniversary Jaws blanket, the actor apologized to SharkCon attendees, saying: “Hello, fellow Cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with viral…viral…What is it?”

Dreyfuss’s wife, Svetlana Erokhin, can be heard off-camera, reminding him that he had contracted bronchitis.

open image in gallery 'Jaws' star Richard Dreyfuss was forced to skip SharkCon 2025 after contracting bronchitis ( Getty Images for TCM )

“I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get [to SharkCon],” he explained. “I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it. But I’m unable to do so. I don’t want to get anyone else sick, and I don’t want to get sicker myself. I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this, apparently, very viral illness.”

Bronchitis is an inflammation of the airways, causing swelling and excess mucus production, according to the American Lung Association. Common symptoms include persistent coughing, wheezing, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

The post’s caption assured fans that “all prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically be refunded. There is no reason to reach out. It will take 5-10 business days plus what your bank takes for them to be processed. We are so sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

Presented by National Geographic, this year’s convention features numerous shark-related exhibits and activities.

Dreyfuss had been scheduled to visit with fans for solo photo ops in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, as well as cast photos with co-stars Carla Hogendyk, Jeffrey Voorhees, and brothers Jonathan and Steven Searle.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the 1975 thriller classic starred Dreyfuss as marine biologist Matt Hooper, who offers to help his town’s police chief track down and capture a killer shark.

open image in gallery Dreyfuss (r) with Roy Scheider (c) and Robert Shaw in scene from the 50-year-old movie that’s considered among the best films ever made. ( Peacock )

Last June, the Oscar-winning The Goodbye Girl actor came under fire after he “went off the rails” at a special Jaws screening. Several attendees accused Dreyfuss of using sexist and homophobic language during the post-screening discussion.

The Cabot Performing Arts Center, where the event had been held, later issued an apology to attendees.

“We are aware of, and share serious concerns, following the recent event with Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film Jaws at The Cabot,” the statement said. “The views expressed by Mr Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons.”

It continued: “We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views. We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for the discomfort it caused to many patrons.”