Jason Statham names the biggest ‘unsung heroes’ in film industry

Action star Jason Statham has lauded stunt doubles as the "unsung heroes" of the film industry, speaking at the UK premiere of his latest film, Shelter.

The 58-year-old actor, renowned for his physically demanding roles, emphasised the crucial contribution of these specialist performers who often put themselves in perilous situations.

Statham revealed that becoming a stuntman was a childhood aspiration. "My desire when I was a kid was to be a stuntman," he stated, expressing his enduring admiration for the profession.

He added, "My affection for the stunt world is never-ending and I think for anyone who wants to get into that, you’ll get treated well, hang out with the best people and make these movies very special."

The actor, who has previously sustained injuries like a torn bicep and "screwing up" his neck, as revealed in a 2025 interview with Far Out magazine, has long advocated for an Oscar category specifically for stunt performers.

He further underscored their importance, saying: "The most love and affection I have is for the stunt teams and the action they provide. A lot of the time they’re the unsung heroes."

Jason Statham and Bodhi Rae Breathnach attend the premiere of Shelter ( Ian West/PA Wire )

In Shelter, Statham takes on the role of a former assassin living on a remote island who finds himself rescuing a young girl amidst a storm. He expressed genuine enthusiasm for the film's narrative, describing it as "a story that hasn’t been told before."

Statham elaborated on the plot's core, explaining: "For me, it’s about two lost souls coming together and finding purpose. He’s a man who was on the brink of almost suicide, he gets to find a way to put this girl’s welfare in front of his own. It’s a really good story."

He also offered high praise for his young co-star, rising Irish actress Bodhi Rae Breathnach. "She knows what she’s doing. She’s very talented, I think we’re going to see a lot of her," Statham commented.

Known for his iconic "hard-man" portrayals in films such as Snatch (2000), The Transporter (2002), and the Fast And Furious film series, Statham attended the premiere in a simple all-black suit, paired with a black and grey striped tie and a white shirt. He was accompanied by his model wife, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The couple, who have two children, Jack and Isabella, have been together since 2010.

Shelter is scheduled for release in cinemas from January 30.