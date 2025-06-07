Jared Leto denies sexual misconduct after facing accusations from multiple women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by nine women in a lengthy exposé published by Air Mail on Friday.

A representative for Leto has denied the accusations.

Allegations against the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer, 53, resurfaced this week when Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz reshared a Facebook post she made in 2012 on her Instagram Story.

“Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat. I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” she wrote.

One of the women in the Air Mail article claims, “it’s been an open secret for a long time” that Leto is known for texting teenage models. Another said she was 16 when Leto approached her and got her number in 2006. She says the actor began calling her in the middle of the night and making sexual remarks.

In response, a representative for the star said that Leto has been sober for more than 35 years after the accuser speculated that he was on drugs during the calls.

Leto “has not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years,” said the spokesperson.

Laura La Rue, a model who was also 16 when she met Leto, claimed she had a similar interaction after Leto invited her to visit him in his music studio.

“Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate,” Leto’s representative told Air Mail, “and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.” La Rue reportedly denied ever applying to work as Leto’s personal assistant.

