Jan Schwieterman, who starred in the classic 1997 Nickelodeon comedy Good Burger, has died.

The news was announced in a Facebook post shared by his brother, Chad Schwieterman, earlier this month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman,” Chad wrote in the post, shared on March 1.

“He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you.”

An obituary for Schwieterman noted that he died on February 29 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.

Schwieterman was born on September 30, 1972, in Bluffton, Indiana. Throughout his childhood, he was “proud” to be an Eagle Scout, his obituary says. After high school, he moved to California to become an actor.

open image in gallery Jan Schweiterman played the lead villain in ‘Good Burger’ ( Paramount )

His first major role was in the cult-classic Good Burger, starring Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson as two young fry cooks.

Schwieterman played their nemesis, Kurt Bozwell, the owner of rival Mondo Burger.

Good Burger had a star-studded cast, including Carmen Electra, Shaquille O'Neal, and Linda Cardellini.

Schwieterman also starred in the 1999 films American Intellectuals and Warlock III: The End of Innocence. He made appearances in a slew of TV shows, including McKenna, ER, NightMan, and Felicity.

After starring in the film Fallen Arches, which came out in 2000, he took a seven-year acting hiatus. His final film credit was in 2007’s Along the Way.

Schwieterman also loved to travel and has been to “many countries throughout his life,” according to his obituary.

He was “an artist of photography and painting,” studied martial arts, and enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons.

open image in gallery Jan Schwieterman (pictured in 2016) was recently diagnosed with an ‘aggressive form of stage 4 cancer’ ( Jan Schwieterman / Facebook )

The late actor is survived by his mother, Clara Reed, father LeeRoy Schwieterman, two sisters, Megan and Vanessa, and brother Chad.

A memorial mass was held on March 4 at St. Paul's Church in Berger, Missouri. Memorial donations were given to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

While sharing Schwieterman’s obituary on Facebook, days after announcing the actor’s death, Chad expressed his gratitude for his friends, family, and brother’s fans.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support. We miss JP deeply and appreciate your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote.