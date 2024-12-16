Jamie Foxx injured in physical altercation at his birthday dinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jamie Foxx’s 57th birthday party was cut short on Friday night (13 December) after he was left injured in a physical altercation.

The Django Unchained actor, who recently revealed he suffered a stroke last year, had been celebrating his birthday at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills when someone from another table threw a glass at him, according to a statement shared by his publicist.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” the representative said. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

It comes as Beverly Hills Police Department said they received a call shortly after 10pm local time on Friday about a “possible assault with a deadly weapon” at the restaurant.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined the report was “unfounded” and that instead the incident involved a “physical altercation between parties”.

On Sunday (15 December), Foxx shared a post on Instagram saying: “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright.”

Earlier this month, in his Netflix special What Happened Was, Foxx opened up about the health scare that led to him being treated in hospital in 2023.

Foxx doing his Netflix special ( PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX )

He told audiences that he had suffered “a near-death experience” and fell into a weeks-long “coma”, after a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

In the special, he also described how his youngest daughter helped him through his illness by playing guitar to him at his bedside.

He called her guitar his “spiritual defibrillator”.

Joking about his near-death experience, Foxx added: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.”

Speaking about the day he went to hospital, he said: “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an aspirin. I realised quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f*** to do. Before I could get the aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out. I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx explained that his sister, Deidra Dixon, saved him by taking him to a hospital in Atlanta where doctors diagnosed the bleed and performed surgery.

After his surgery, Foxx said Dixon was told: “We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”