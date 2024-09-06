Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



James McAvoy has reflected on “failing” in film and stage projects, claiming that he has been “slaughtered” by critics for his worst efforts.

The Scottish actor, who has been celebrated for his roles in films such as The Last King of Scotland, Atonement, and Filth, said that he is able to accept criticism because he is “desensitised” to it.

He cited the stage play The Reel of the Hanged Man as an example of a work that was very poorly received, early in his career.

“That was tough,” he told The Guardian. “Only one reviewer liked my performance in it, and they got my name wrong.”

McAvoy continued: “I think I’m desensitised because I’ve spent my life on screens and stages being either clapped or booed, and it’s a gamble. I don’t always come off winning that bet. I can deal with criticism because I’ve failed, badly, on both platforms, and I’m good with it.”

“I’ve been in films that have either been slaughtered, or they’ve been damned with such faint praise that you know nobody’s going to see them.”

While he did not specify the films that he was referring to, McAvoy has starred in a number of poorly received cinematic releases, including X-Men: Apocalypse, tennis drama Wimbledon, and M Night Shyamalan thriller Glass.

James McAvoy in ‘Speak No Evil' ( Universal )

“Between a good film and a good play, I’d rather be in a good play,” he continued. “But between a bad film and a bad play, I’d 100 per cent rather be in a bad film: you get paid more, the audience aren’t there, nobody can boo you, and by the time it comes out, it’s a year down the line and you don’t even have to see it.”

McAvoy’s next project is Speak No Evil, a dark thriller in which he plays half of a couple who invite another couple to their holiday house.

A remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, Speak No Evil also stars Aisling Franciosi, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy.

In another interview, McAvoy revealed that his “toxic” character in the film was inspired by misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate.