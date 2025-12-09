Premiere date confirmed for James McAvoy’s directorial debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James McAvoy has expressed his delight that his directorial debut, California Schemin’, will bring the 22nd annual Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) to a close next year, marking its UK premiere in his home city. The film, shot on location across Scotland, is set to conclude the festival on 8 March 2026, organisers have announced.

The feature tells the compelling story of two Scottish rappers who concoct a scheme to secure a record deal by posing as an American rap duo, only for their elaborate hoax to unravel.

It draws inspiration from the real-life tale of Dundee natives Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who famously reinvented themselves as the Californian hip-hop act Silibil N Brains.

The film was inspired by the 2013 documentary The Great Hip Hop Hoax.

McAvoy, who grew up in Glasgow’s Drumchapel area, stated: "As a proud Glaswegian, I’m delighted to be premiering California Schemin’ as the closing night gala of the Glasgow Film Festival.

We made our film in Glasgow and Dundee with the support of a phenomenal Scottish cast and crew, so it feels fitting that we bring it back home for its UK premiere. California Schemin’ is an unbelievable true story about identity, ambition, fame and how much you’re willing to sacrifice to get it. It’s a wild story and I can’t wait to share the film with festival audiences in March."

McAvoy’s film is inspired by a 2013 documentary ( Getty )

The acclaimed actor was previously honoured at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, receiving the Cinema City Honorary Award for his significant contributions to cinema.

His extensive career spans film, television, and stage, with notable roles including Dr Nicolas Garrigan in 2006’s The Last King Of Scotland, Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, Robbie Turner in the 2007 adaptation of Atonement, and Lord Asriel in the His Dark Materials TV series.

California Schemin’ was produced by Glasgow-based Blazing Griffin and received support from the National Lottery via Screen Scotland’s Film Development and Production Fund.

Paul Gallagher, Glasgow Film Festival’s head of programme, commented: "I’m thrilled that we will close GFF26 with the UK premiere of a homegrown story that fully deserves its place on the world stage.

James McAvoy has poured his heart and soul into making California Schemin’, and the results are right there on the screen; this is a film of huge emotions, hilarious characters, firecracker performances and a Barrowlands-set finale that blows the roof off. Mark your diaries, this is one party you won’t want to miss."

GFF26 is scheduled to run from 25 February to 8 March next year, with the full programme details to be unveiled on 21 January.