Star Wars legend lending voice to Fortnite posthumously

Star Wars legend James Earl Jones will lend his iconic Darth Vader voice to Fortnite posthumously.

Jones originated the voice of the masked Star Wars villain in the franchise’s original trilogy. He died last September at the age of 93.

However, starting today, with the help of generative AI, Fortnite gamers who recruit Darth Vader will be able to enjoy the sounds of Jones’s booming voice.

“Darth Vader wouldn’t be nearly as sinister without the legendary performance of James Earl Jones, who voiced Vader in the Star Wars films. We’re honored to feature the voice of the late Mr. Jones,” the Fortnite Team said in a statement on Friday, thanking the late actor’s estate for “the opportunity to make this happen for players.”

“Darth Vader has touched down once again as a boss in Battle Royale, replacing Darth Vader Samurai,” the statement continued. “Be the first to recruit him and your whole team will be able to take turns talking to the Dark Lord. Just remember to press the special Darth Vader button that’ll pop up to talk to him. Ask him all your pressing questions about the Force, the Galactic Empire... or you know, a good strat for the last Storm circle. The Sith Lord has opinions.”

“James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it,” the Jones Family added in the statement. “We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character.”

In an FAQ section on the website, it’s noted that players “under 13 or their country’s age of digital consent, whichever is higher, will need permission to talk with Darth Vader. These players will see an in-game prompt to get parental permission.”

“During Fortnite: GALACTIC BATTLE, the first team to recruit Darth Vader in a Battle Royale or Zero Build match can talk with him,” it reads.

The wildly popular multi-player game, which was released in 2017, was developed by Epic Games. Its flagship title has since spawned several different game modes, including Battle Royale, Save the World, and Lego Fortnite.

Earlier this month, Epic Games launched its “most expansive Star Wars collaboration” with The Walt Disney Company.

“We are excited to introduce a new and immersive way for players to interact with a legendary Star Wars character,” said Adam Sussman, president of Epic Games. “Now players have a chance to chat in real time with Darth Vader in Fortnite, one of the most memorable characters in cinematic history.”

Jones made his debut as the terrifying Sith Lord Darth Vader in George Lucas’s 1977 space opera blockbuster Star Wars: A New Hope. He later reprised the role for the sequels, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).