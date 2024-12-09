Daniel Craig backtracks on hilariously blunt view about next James Bond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniel Craig has backtracked on his hilariously blunt response to speculation about his James Bond replacement.

The 56-year-old had the longest continuous reign as the lead in the movie franchise based on the novels first released by Ian Fleming in 1953.

He starred in five films, starting with Casino Royale in 2006, which he followed up with 2008’s Quantum of Solace, which he recently said “didn’t quite work”, Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die in 2021.

Since he announced his retirement from the franchise, a number of actors have been rumoured to replace him as the British spy, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Kraven the Hunter actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson, who is the current favourite.

Last month, Craig was asked by Variety: “If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?” to which he replied: “I don’t care.”

However, addressing this comment in an interview with The Sunday Times, Craig said: “But of course I care! I keep saying I don’t, because people ask me all the time and I’m an ornery, grumpy old man, so I say I don’t give a s***.

“But I care about it deeply – deeply. I care what the franchise does, because I love Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson, the producers]. But it’s not my decision or problem. I wish them luck.”

Taylor-Johnson, 33, was first rumoured for the role in January 2023 after it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli had been left impressed by a screen test with the actor, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Bullet Train and Nowhere Boy.

Former Bond stars including Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby have all offered their support for the Nowhere Boy actor, saying they believe he could be the right candidate.

Craig is currently promoting his new movie Queer, from Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino.

It turns out Daniel Craig does care about who the next James Bond will be ( Getty Images for A24 )

The actor said in the same interview he “couldn’t” have played a role like that of the gay protagonist in the new film during his 15-year run as James Bond because it would have looked “reactionary”.