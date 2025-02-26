Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crime writer Lee Child has said he believes Amazon MGM Studios will try “to dominate the entire year” with James Bond franchises if their future instalment proves commercially successful.

The British author, 70, created the former military police anti-hero Jack Reacher – which has been turned into an Amazon Prime series called Reacher starring US actor Alan Ritchson.

Last week, Amazon MGM Studios announced that they were taking creative control over the 007 character with a new venture that would see them co-own the franchise rights with Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Child told BBC One’s morning programme BBC Breakfast that Bond had got “to change”.

He added: “It’s so rooted in post-war Britain, the whole idea of Bond (is about him) … being a compensation (as) we’ve lost our real power, but Bond could sort anything out.

“The concept is dated, and it needs a shake-up. It needs refreshing. And the people that (were) looking after it before, I think, are just worn out. And so new blood, new energy is going to be good for it.”

When asked if he thought it would mean spin-offs, he said: “We’re doing a Reacher spin-off absolutely.

“And I’m sure that will happen (with Bond), because what Amazon generally likes to do is, if they get a hit, they want to dominate the entire year with it.

“And so we can imagine, I expect, a big Bond (film) production once every few years, and then a lot of like Bond origin (stories), a (Miss) Moneypenny spin-off (about the chief of the secret intelligence service’s secretary) … whatever it will be happening.”

He also said he believed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to write scripts and novels was not scary, as the technology “can only do what has already been done”.

“It can never produce that kind of madness that pushes something into the future,” Child said.

“So I’m not particularly worried about it at this point.”

The author also said that there should be a “worldwide search, or at least a British-wide search (to) find the right Bond”.

Child added: “The great thing about it is that it doesn’t have to be a huge star, because … Amazon is the platform. It’s a different financial dynamic.

“The star doesn’t have to bring the funding. And so it can be anybody. So I would say, if you’re watching now, if you fancy yourself as James Bond, call Amazon and say, can I try out?”

A number of actors including Happy Valley star James Norton, Man Of Steel actor Henry Cavill, Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Bob Marley: One Love actor Kingsley Ben-Adir are among the names suggested who could take over from Daniel Craig.

Craig’s final portrayal was in 2021’s No Time To Die.

Since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962, the official Bond film franchise has been controlled by members of the American-British Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others.

There has been a spin-off brought out by them, the Bond Prime Video game show 007: Road To A Million fronted by Succession actor Brian Cox which began in 2023, and is set to return for a second series.

The deal with Amazon MGM Studios is expected to close in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the PA news agency understands.

Child, real name James Grant, has written more than 25 Reacher books, whose fights with enemies are often described in extreme detail, as he investigates suspicious and dangerous situations after his retirement.

The series was turned into a film in 2012, with a 2016 sequel, and an Amazon Prime Video series in 2022 – with three seasons so far.

Child was made a CBE in 2019 for services to literature.