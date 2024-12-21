James Bond producer has furious two word retort over future direction of 007 movies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has reportedly voiced concerns about the future of the franchise and used some choice words to describe the owners of the 007 series, Amazon.

In 2022, Amazon closed a deal to purchase MGM, the studio which has produced every James Bond film, with all the the spy’s action thrillers being now available on Prime Video including the last instalment, 2021’s No Time to Die.

However, since then no new James Bond projects have been announced and a search for a replacement for Daniel Craig, despite rumours, is still ongoing.

Now a report in the Wall Street Journal, suggests that there is a feud developing between Amazon and Broccoli, who has creative control of Bond with half-brother Michael Wilson, after inheriting the power from her late father Albert R Broccoli.

According to the report, Broccoli believes that she “can hold Bond hostage from Amazon for as long as she sees fit” and doesn’t see the studio as a good fit for Bond. “Don’t have temporary people make permanent decisions,” Broccoli is quoted as saying, a line previously used by her father.

open image in gallery Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig in 2022 ( Getty Images, )

The Journal also reports that a source close to Broccoli has also reportedly called Amazon “f***ing idiots” and has pushed back on their ideas to expand the Bond universe with TV shows, spin-offs and even a female 007, telling them “Did you read the contract?”

Another sticking point between the two parties is over the next Bond actor. Amazon is reportedly reluctant to cast an unknown actor, going against Broccoli’s “gut instinct with a healthy amount of risk” approach, which resulted in Craig landing the role in 2006. She is also open to Bond being played by a nonwhite or gay man but believes the actor should be British.

Amazon is also said to have annoyed Broccoli by referring to Bond as “content” during one meeting.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig as James Bond ( Eon Productions )

In November, Broccoli told the Associated Press that the next actor to play Bond will be a “big decision” and that “he’ll likely be in his 30s. Whiteness is not a given.”

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Broccoli’s co-producer and brother Michael G Wilson said.

“Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”