Aaron Taylor-Johnson has seemingly hinted that he could be the world’s next James Bond after signing a deal with the film’s watch provider, Omega.

This week, he became one of Omega’s global ambassadors and celebrated the deal at the company’s HQ in Biel, Switzerland where he enjoyed a tour of their watchmaking facilities and museum.

The brand has been on the wrists of 007 actors for 30 years, first donned by Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 film GoldenEye and most recently worn by Craig in No Time to Die.

After signing the deal, the 34-year-old actor said: 'I have always had an appreciation for timepieces but especially for Omega. Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product.”

Omega's CEO, Raynald Aeschlimann, described Aaron as a “versatile actor with a range that covers action, thriller, romance and much more”.

The last James Bond film was No Time To Die in 2021 starring Daniel Craig. Bond’s future has been hanging in the balance following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios in 2022.

The acquisition initially gave Amazon distribution rights but not creative control. However, it was announced earlier this year that Amazon Prime had spent a reported $1 billion to gain full creative control from producer Barbara Broccoli, leaving fans more shaken than stirred about the future direction of the franchise.

With the new film officially in the works, there has been rife speculation as to who will next don Bond’s iconic tux.

Taylor-Johnson has been the bookies’ frontrunner at various points but dropped down due to his cool responses to rumours. Divergent (2014) star Theo James is the current favourite at 6/4, while Superman (2013)’s Henry Cavill is ahead of Taylor-Johnson (7/2) at 3/1. James Norton (6/1) and Jack Lowden (12/2) are also being rumoured.

Ladbrokes representative Cal Gildart said: “'Henry Cavill's return to the head of the Bond betting didn't last long, with Theo James as short as anyone has been to pick up the world's most famous license to kill.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the bookies’ third favourite for the role ( Getty Images / Eon Productions )

Prior to Amazon’s purchase of the Bond franchise, it was even rumoured that Taylor-Johnson was Barbara Broccoli’s ideal candidate. When Esquire asked him about the role, however, he responded: “It’s not really for me to say anything.”

Amazon bosses are currently said to be considering locations across the UK in which to set the much-anticipated new film, which experts predicted is likely to be released at the end of next year or in 2027.

While Donald Trump has pledged to put a 100% tariff on all films made outside of the USA, he did promise that James Bond has nothing to worry about.