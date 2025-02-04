Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Quaid has revealed that there is a stunt involving his hand and a car door in new film Companion that he just “couldn’t do”.

He stars in Companion as Josh, who is on a weekend getaway at a remote cabin when his girlfriend Iris, played by Heretic’s Sophie Thatcher, finds out that she is really a robot programmed and controlled by him. Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harve Guillén, and Rupert Friend star in supporting roles.

“There was this one stunt that is small in the grand history of things I’ve done on screen, but I don’t know why; it just gave me the heebie-jeebies,” Quaid told Entertainment Weekly.

“She closes a car door on my hand, and it was the one stunt where I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ It was perfectly safe – they had a stopper there in case anything went wrong. But it was the one time I was like, ‘Can we please just have a stunt double do it?'”

The stunt brought back old memories, he said. “But something about that, I couldn’t do it. I think it’s that I’ve had a door closed on my hand before, and it just brought up old memories, and I am like, ‘I don't know if I can do this.’ For some reason, that's where I drew my line. I don't know why, but that was it.”

open image in gallery Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid in Companion ( Warner Bros Entertainment )

Quaid, son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, revealed last year that he was “inclined to agree” with the suggestion he’s a “nepo baby”.

“I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors,” he told The Daily Beast.

The actor said he had “just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door”.

Quaid made his debut in 2012 blockbuster The Hunger Games and went on to appear in Scream (2022), Scream VI (2023), and Oppenheimer (2023). However, it was his role as Hughie in the satirical superhero drama series The Boys that helped him develop a fanbase.