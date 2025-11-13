Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Isla Fisher has said she’s enjoying rebuilding her life from the ground up after divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen.

The couple finalised their divorce earlier this year after quietly separating in 2023 and Fisher has now moved into a new home with their children, whom they’re co-parenting.

Fisher said she had “a bit of a cry” when her furniture first arrived, stating in a new interview: “This was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own.”

While the Now You See Me actor, 49, told ELLE Decoration that “trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging”, she also said she has found the experience deeply rewarding.

“I’m enjoying this new version of my life,” she said. “I don’t need to party in my house anymore. I love to get in the bath. I’ll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put on something on Netflix. That’s as exciting as it gets.”

Fisher said she finds it amazing that she’s “got this opportunity, in a positive way, to reinvent”.

Announcing their divorce in June 2025, Fisher and Borat actor Cohen said: “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.”

open image in gallery Isla Fisher says she’s enjoying rebuilding life in wake of divorce ( Getty Images )

The pair first met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001, before marrying in 2010. They welcomed two daughters and one son, and were believed to have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. However, in April 2024, they announced they had separated the previous year.

Sharing a picture of themselves wearing tennis whites on Instagram, they captioned the post: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

open image in gallery Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla fisher divorced earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Fisher called the divorce the most difficult thing she’s been through, saying: “I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process.”

She also praised “the women in my life” for helping her through it.

“Those women have been there for me,” she told The Times. “I’m actually going to get emotional. I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve.”

Fisher will next be seen in film sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which is released on Friday (14 November).