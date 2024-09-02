Support truly

Inside Out 2 is now one of the biggest movies in history as it continues to break records since being released in June this year.

The Disney film, a sequel to the 2015 original, follows a series of characters that are personifications of emotions. It has been commended for raising awareness of the importance of mental health in children and young people.

The story follows 13-year-old Riley as she takes on new emotions - Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment which go up against the feelings from the first film, Joy, Fear, and Anger. It stars Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri and Amy Poehler.

According to Deadline, the movie has now grossed over $1.6b (£1.27b) at the global box office, overtaking The Lion King (2019) to become the 9th biggest movie ever, worldwide.

Among its many records,Inside Out 2 also grossed $1bn (£761m) in global box office collections faster than any animated film ever. The film has long surpassed the lifetime gross of the 2015 original film Inside Out, which opened with $90m ($68m) on its opening weekend and made $859m (£654m) worldwide.

Speaking about Inside Out 2’s box office success in June, Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said: “On behalf of movie theatre owners across the country and around the world, we want to congratulate Disney’s Inside Out 2 for grossing $1bn faster than any animated movie in history.

“The film’s stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen.”

In a four-star review of the movie for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Inside Out 2 is interested more in expanding than redefining its predecessor, but it’s impressive how well even the film’s more familiar elements still work.

Film has been praised for raising awareness about children’s emotions ( 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved )

“What was once a lesson in the necessity of negative emotions, such as sadness, has now matured into its second stage: a bittersweet, tear jerking reminder that we’re better, more rounded people when we embrace our flaws and insecurities.”

In comparison, box office performances for other movies over the summer include Alien: Romulus and It Ends With Us grossing around $300m (£228m) globally, and Deadpool and Wolverine starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds $1.2b (£951m).

The film is currently available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV, and will become available to stream on Disney+ later this year.